Autel partners with Emobi to Expand EV Charging Access and Simplify Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel, the top provider of EV charging solutions, and Emobi, a leader in EV charging ecosystems, have strengthened their partnership to further accelerate Plug & Charge implementation in North America since their roaming collaboration began in August 2023. This continuous joint effort aims to enhance the EV charging experience by offering electric vehicle owners unmatched practicality, convenience, and simplicity in their charging process.

Simplifying the EV Charging Experience

The partnership integrates Autel's wide-range of charging solutions, known for their advanced diagnostics and user-friendly features, with Emobi's roaming ecosystem. To date, over 110,000 charging ports across North America are integrated into the Emobi hub ecosystem. Autel's state-of-the-art technology, derived from their decades of experience in the automotive industry ensures a seamless and efficient charging experience for electric vehicle owners.

Seamless Retry Reduces Manual Intervention

Leveraging Emobi's AI-powered Plug & Charge technology, the collaboration streamlines EV payment and billing, ensuring seamless retry mechanisms and overall a hassle-free experience at the charging station. The combined efforts will enhance user convenience by providing clear information, easy navigation, and consistent service, ultimately improving the usability of EV charging infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Emobi focuses on delivering the most convenient and reliable charging experience possible," said Dan Larson, Product and Solutions Manager at Autel. "When offered the opportunity to combine our extensive expertise in EV charging hardware and software solutions with Emobi's game changing technology; it was a no-brainer. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to implementing seamless retry functionality for EV drivers, avoiding the need for manual intervention during a charging session," he added.

About Emobi

EMOBI is the leading EV charging ecosystem that offers instant access to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America and a company that enables Plug & Charge—an automatic charging identification technology between EVs and chargers—Emobi is now trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. Government Agencies including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT).

About Autel

Founded in 2004, Autel has rapidly ascended to become a global leader in intelligent automotive products and services. Building on our legacy of innovation, we've expanded into EV Charging and Energy Solutions, delivering cutting-edge products that set the industry standard for quality, features, and value. At Autel, we are driven by a vision of an electrified future, where our integrated energy solutions enhance the daily lives of EV drivers. Through continuous innovation and technological advancements, we confidently lead the charge into this new electric era, backed by our global brand's experience and a presence in over 70 countries. Autel is dedicated to providing comprehensive green energy solutions that seamlessly blend hardware, software, and customer support to meet diverse needs around the world.

