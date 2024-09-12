Autel Releases Guided ADAS to Bridge New Vehicle Calibration Coverage Gap

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel, a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools and equipment, has released Guided ADAS. This application enables Autel Calibration system owners to use their frame, targets, and expedited setup, with OE software accessed in-house or via the Autel Remote Expert platform to calibrate vehicles not yet covered by Autel tablet ADAS calibration software.

Autel is renowned for its industry-leading vehicle and safety system calibration coverage and its fastest-to-market coverage of new vehicles. Still, Autel depends on automakers to make the latest model diagnostic, servicing, and calibration software and specifications available. This creates a lag time for the newest vehicle coverage to reach Autel tablets. To address this and provide technicians with a comprehensive, all-in-one solution, Autel developed Guided ADAS.

"We are always playing catchup when it comes to coverage. That is just the reality of being an aftermarket software developer. Yet, technicians, especially those working in collision, need to calibrate new or newer vehicles. With Guided ADAS, Autel users can take advantage of all the benefits of their calibration systems—ease of use and efficiency—step-by-step instructions, optical positioning, unlevel floor compensation, and validated documentation, along with our quality targets, patterns, and calibrators—and use OE calibration software to complete the task," said Stewart Peregrine, senior executive of ADAS sales at Autel.

"The Autel calibration system is so innovative and efficient. Why should users have to abandon it when they have to calibrate new vehicles? With Guided ADAS they don't. Once again, Autel is offering its users the most comprehensive calibration solution in the industry," Peregrine said.

Guided ADAS, which is compatible with all of the Autel calibration systems: the Standard, MA600, IA800, IA900, or the new IA700 frames, allows shops to use their own OE subscriptions and tools or contract with a Remote Expert with OE software subscriptions for the setup specifications and to initiate ADAS calibration on new vehicles.

There are three calibration scenarios available in the application. The first allows the in-house or Remote Expert technician who has referenced the OE calibration data and has determined that the vehicle uses the same procedures and targets as a previous model year to retrieve the detailed setup instructions, including target type from the Autel calibration database. Autel offers calibration coverage for more than 40 brands and hundreds of models and model year vehicles sold in North America.

The second application allows technicians to input and save the specifications for completely new or existing vehicles with new-to-the-model ADAS components that lack historical parameter data. The third scenario allows technicians to use the Autel patterns, targets, and calibrators identified by the OE as acceptable for calibrating the identified vehicle. The technician would then determine the position identification method, i.e., radar location, front camera, or front of the vehicle, then input the distance and height of the target to meet the OE's vehicle placement requirements.

Next, the user selects "Start Placement." The system will display placement instructions for MA600 or Standard frame system users or activate the optical positioning cameras and guide the user to place the target and frame at the correct distance, offset, and angle to the vehicle.

when the IA700, IA800, and IA900 frames are used.

Remote Expert Platform

The Autel Remote Expert platform enables technicians to contract with an experienced technician with OE tools or subscriptions to complete the calibration if needed. Remote Experts are also available for modular flashing, new ECU programming, and OE tasks currently not supported by Autel software. Released on the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra series of tablets over two years ago, the Remote Expert platform has seen incredible growth, averaging more than 4,000 monthly orders.

The Remote Expert application and network platform connect technicians with remote module programmers, automotive diagnosticians, and system experts to complete tasks requiring OE data, software, or tools through a peer-to-peer network. Remote Expert capitalizes on the tremendous advancements in multi-server networks and transmission speeds. These advancements enable Experts to transmit software to the control module of a technician's vehicle with sustained low latency if the car is down the block or thousands of miles away.

"Remote Expert is like a virtual lifeline from the technician to an Expert. Whatever the challenge, from a tricky diagnosis to module programming, a technician can use the platform to reach out to an Expert. ADAS calibration assistance has quickly grown in need. With the development of Guided ADAS, we foresee even greater growth," Autel's Director of Technical Operations, Maurice Miller, said of the platform.

For information on Guided ADAS, Remote Expert, or Autel's complete line of ADAS solutions, visit Autel.com.

About Autel:

Established in 2004, Autel is a global company dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective automotive diagnostic tools, equipment, and accessories. With 20 years of experience, Autel has become a trusted brand among technicians worldwide and continues to grow and expand to meet the demands of the ever-evolving automotive industry.

CONTACT: Allison Whitney, [email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.