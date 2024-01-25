Autel to Leverage MOTOR's Automotive Intelligence in North America to Bring OEM Repair Data to its Ultra Series Tablets

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel, a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools and equipment, announced that they have partnered with MOTOR Information Systems, the world's leading automotive data provider, to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using MOTOR's TruSpeed Repair. MOTOR TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel's diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capable tools.

With the accessibility of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, Autel Ultra series tablet users can access the most up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the original vehicle equipment manufacturer (OEM). The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets' MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs), and wiring diagrams.

Autel Ultra Series Tablets will feature MOTOR TruSpeed Repair. Post this

The paid subscription service will also provide OEM Position Statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets.

"As we continue to expand our business and partnerships, it's important to recognize the significance of our relationships with key customers," said Jim Stout, MOTOR's Vice President of Product Management and Service Delivery. "We are pleased to have Autel as a customer. It is a testament to the strength of our offerings and our commitment to powering the automotive intelligence ecosystem. We look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with Autel."

"We constantly strive to improve the efficiency of our tablets and seek to offer our end-user technicians the most value-rich diagnostic product on the market. That's why we are excited to bring MOTOR's exceptional data and repair information service, MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, to our Ultra series tablet users," said Chloe Hung, Autel CEO.

For more information about the integration of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair into Autel tools, please click here.

About Autel

Autel is a leading developer and manufacturer of automotive scan tools, equipment, and accessories. Powered by Autel Diagnostics, our professional-level and do-it-yourself product tool lines include TPMS, key programming, ADAS calibration, and all-system vehicle diagnostics. Visit us online at www.autel.com.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com.

Media Contact : Allison Whitney

[email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.