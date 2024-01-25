Autel to Leverage MOTOR's Automotive Intelligence in North America to Bring OEM Repair Data to its Ultra Series Tablets

News provided by

Autel U.S.

25 Jan, 2024, 11:07 ET

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel, a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools and equipment, announced that they have partnered with MOTOR Information Systems, the world's leading automotive data provider, to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using MOTOR's TruSpeed Repair. MOTOR TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel's diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capable tools.

With the accessibility of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, Autel Ultra series tablet users can access the most up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the original vehicle equipment manufacturer (OEM). The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets' MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs), and wiring diagrams.

The paid subscription service will also provide OEM Position Statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets.

"As we continue to expand our business and partnerships, it's important to recognize the significance of our relationships with key customers," said Jim Stout, MOTOR's Vice President of Product Management and Service Delivery. "We are pleased to have Autel as a customer. It is a testament to the strength of our offerings and our commitment to powering the automotive intelligence ecosystem. We look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with Autel."

"We constantly strive to improve the efficiency of our tablets and seek to offer our end-user technicians the most value-rich diagnostic product on the market. That's why we are excited to bring MOTOR's exceptional data and repair information service, MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, to our Ultra series tablet users," said Chloe Hung, Autel CEO.

For more information about the integration of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair into Autel tools, please click here.

About Autel

Autel is a leading developer and manufacturer of automotive scan tools, equipment, and accessories. Powered by Autel Diagnostics, our professional-level and do-it-yourself product tool lines include TPMS, key programming, ADAS calibration, and all-system vehicle diagnostics. Visit us online at www.autel.com.

About MOTOR  

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com.

Media Contact : Allison Whitney
[email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.

Also from this source

Autel and Collision Repair Education Foundation Partner to Donate ADAS Calibration Equipment to Collision School Programs Valued at 162K

Autel and Collision Repair Education Foundation Partner to Donate ADAS Calibration Equipment to Collision School Programs Valued at 162K

Autel, a leading developer of automotive diagnostic, servicing, and calibration products, has partnered with the Collision Repair Education...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.