AUTHENTICOM CHOSEN TO POWER NADA VAULT FOR SECURE DEALERSHIP DATA SYNDICATION

LA CROSSE, Wis., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), headquartered in Tysons, Va., will use Authenticom's DealerVault application as the exclusive platform to power "NADA Vault", a secure dealership data syndication initiative together. This marks the first time NADA has announced a data syndication product or application, highlighting the exceptional capabilities of DealerVault ensuring data security and syndication and transparency for dealerships nationwide.

NADA, a leading advocate for dealers in matters of data security, data usage, and privacy, has long been at the forefront of establishing guidelines and protocols to safeguard dealer data. Through its support of Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR), NADA has consistently led the industry in promoting data management and privacy best practices.

Mike Stanton, President and CEO of NADA, said, "NADA is proud to provide dealers with access to this innovative solution for dealership data syndication. NADA Vault powered by Authenticom's DealerVault, provides our dealers with a comprehensive application and a company dashboard that ensures dealership data remains available and unencumbered."

Steve Cottrell, CEO of Authenticom Inc., commented on the significance of this endorsement, saying, "Since its inception, DealerVault has prioritized data security, transparency, and freedom of choice. We are honored to have NADA recognize not only the technology but also our organization. This strategic alliance validates the need for an independent entity which provides dealerships with absolute control over their DMS data. At Authenticom we reaffirm our commitment to empowering dealerships with the tools they need to manage their data securely and effectively."

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. The mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations. Authenticom's DealerVault offers a simple, web-based platform that allows automotive dealers to manage the syndication of their data with unparalleled control.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), founded in 1917, represents more than 16,000 light-vehicle and commercial-truck dealerships with 32,500 domestic and international franchises. New-vehicle franchised dealers are directly responsible for more than one million U.S. jobs.

