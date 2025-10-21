Authenticom Group Takes Gold in 2025 Merit Awards for Transforming Automotive Data Connectivity

LA CROSSE, Wis., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies, a leading provider of secure, vendor-neutral data integration and connectivity solutions for the automotive industry, has been named the Gold Winner in the AutoTech category in the 2025 Merit Awards for Technology.

The Merit Awards recognize the most innovative companies, leaders, and solutions shaping the future of technology. This year's program honored organizations across multiple sectors, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, and automotive technology.

Authenticom Group was recognized for its leadership in unifying automotive data connectivity, transparency, and hygiene across the global ecosystem. Through its enterprise platforms, DealerVault™ and Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX™), Authenticom Group enables secure, transparent data exchange between dealerships, OEMs, and technology partners worldwide.

Reflecting on the recognition, Jason Tryfon, Global CEO at Authenticom Group of Companies said, "Winning Gold in the Merit Awards is more than recognition, it's validation of the transformation we're leading at Authenticom Group. We are scaling from a trusted data provider to a global platform, redefining how automotive data is connected, secured, and leveraged. I'm incredibly proud of our team whose vision, execution, and relentless drive made this possible. This win is fuel for where we're heading… building the future of connectivity and customer experience for the entire industry."

Authenticom's recognition by the Merit Awards underscores the company's continued momentum in innovation, culture, and partnership. This honor follows a series of 2025 Stevie® Award wins including Management Team of the Year for Technology Excellence and Great Employers . These recognitions highlight Authenticom Group's focus on trust, transparency, and excellence across its brands while underscoring the company's accelerated growth and expanding leadership in automotive data technology.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies unites market-leading businesses that redefine how data and experiences connect across the global automotive ecosystem. Through secure, vendor-neutral integration and customer experience solutions, Authenticom, Motive Retail, and the assets of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division from ibex provide connectivity for dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom's DealerVault® platform empowers dealers with secure, dealer-controlled data management across 100+ DMS and IMS types, providing real-time transparency, audit tracking, and actionable insights for 12,500+ dealership locations. Motive Retail's Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, DMSs, and third-party vendors, enabling 15,000+ integrations and processing 50 million+ API transactions monthly.

With the addition of assets from iSKY's Automotive Experience Division, including the RefleCX™ platform, Authenticom Group now delivers end-to-end solutions that uniquely connect, cleanse, and transform automotive data in real time. We empower OEMs and dealers with actionable intelligence and seamless customer experience technology designed specifically for the automotive industry at scale.

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Annual Merit Award is judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants.

