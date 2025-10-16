Authenticom Group Acquires iSKY's Automotive Experience Division from ibex Establishing Full-Stack CX and Connectivity Platform

LA CROSSE, Wis., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division from ibex, including the industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Authenticom Group's strategy to expand its full-stack data and CX capabilities that will deliver transformative customer engagement solutions across the automotive industry.

iSKY has been a trusted partner to some of the world's leading automotive brands, delivering innovative customer experience solutions that drive results. Through its RefleCX platform, iSKY helps OEMs and their dealer networks capture real-time customer sentiment across every channel and translate feedback into measurable improvements, strengthening loyalty and performance.

This acquisition strategically expands Authenticom Group's capabilities into advanced customer experience management, positioning the company as the industry's first full-stack CX and connectivity platform serving the automotive industry worldwide. With the addition of this real-time feedback and engagement technology to Authenticom's proven data management and connectivity expertise, Authenticom now provides a unified platform which connects data and actionable insights. This establishes Authenticom's data experience management framework, a connected ecosystem that transforms raw data into meaningful customer experiences, enabling OEMs and dealers to understand customers, respond faster, and continuously improve every interaction.

"The acquisition of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division from ibex, including the RefleCX platform, is a defining moment for Authenticom Group. By bringing together data, connectivity, and customer experience management under one umbrella, we are creating the industry's first full-stack CX and connectivity platform. This move isn't just about expanding our portfolio, it's about reshaping the future of how global automotive brands engage with their customers. We're building a platform that transforms raw data into real-time action, creating experiences that are more connected, more predictive, and more human. This is how we will redefine the industry." said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO, Authenticom Group of Companies.

"This transaction reflects ibex's ongoing strategy to focus our resources on the next generation of AI-driven customer experience solutions," said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. "We're proud of the innovation iSKY has brought to market, and we're confident that under Authenticom's leadership, RefleCX will continue to thrive and evolve. This move allows ibex to accelerate investment in technologies that are transforming how the world's top brands connect with customers."

About Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Together, Authenticom and Motive Retail deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—driving innovation, enabling growth, and ensuring the secure movement of data at scale.

About ibex

ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX) delivers next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions that help the world's leading brands acquire, engage, and retain customers across every touchpoint. Through its combination of advanced AI technology, data-driven digital marketing, and global delivery excellence, ibex creates seamless, end-to-end engagement experiences that drive measurable growth and loyalty. Following the divestiture of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division, ibex continues to focus on expanding its AI-powered CX and automation solutions for global enterprise clients.

Operating more than 30 delivery centers worldwide and supported by a diverse team of over 33,000 employees, ibex manages nearly 175 million customer interactions annually and adds more than $2.2 billion in lifetime customer revenue each year.

Leveraging its proprietary Wave iX platform and deep industry expertise across retail, healthcare, fintech, utilities, and e-commerce, ibex continues to lead the transformation of customer engagement—combining the precision of AI with the empathy of human connection. To learn more, visit ibex.co or connect with ibex on LinkedIn.

