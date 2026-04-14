Authenticom Group Captures 2026 Merit Award for Marketing & Communications

LA CROSSE, Wis., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies today announced it has been named a Silver Winner in the 2026 Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications, recognizing the company's high-performance experiential campaign executed at the NADA Show 2026.

Built for impact in one of the automotive industry's most competitive environments, the initiative transformed Authenticom Group's presence into a performance-driven activation, connecting brand, technology, and revenue generation in real time.

At the center was a full-scale, F1-inspired concept anchored by an Authenticom-branded Formula 1 car displayed on the convention center Skybridge, located along a primary attendee traffic route to capture visibility before participants reached the West Hall exhibit space.

At the booth, the experience extended into an immersive environment that combined live product demonstrations, digital engagement, and a high-output content engine featuring more than 25 podcast recordings with industry experts.

Within a concentrated 48-hour exhibition window, the effort generated high-intent pipeline, driven by structured demo participation, WebAR engagement, and real-time sales qualification integrated directly into CRM systems.

Authenticom Group's reach was amplified through email distributed by NADA on its behalf, reaching 60,000 past attendees and driving visibility ahead of and during the event.

Multiple touchpoints, including a custom WebAR "Pit Pass Experience," continuous demo programming, and coordinated content distribution, were designed to guide attendees from initial awareness through structured engagement and sales alignment, prioritizing high-intent interactions and measurable outcomes.

This also marked the public introduction of Authenticom Group's Data Experience Management (DXM) category, encompassing its solution pillars—Connect, Drive, Transform, Measure, and Predict, presented through a branded F1-inspired video.

Reflecting on the strategy and execution, Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group, said, "This award highlights the impact of combining strategic planning with creative execution. Our team set out to deliver an experience that was not only visually compelling, but also rooted in innovation, storytelling, and measurable results—and this recognition reinforces the value of that approach."

Beyond lead generation, the effort reinforced Authenticom Group's position as a central connector across the automotive ecosystem, providing a unified approach that integrates data, technology, and marketing execution throughout the full lifecycle.

Together, these results and recognition in the Merit Awards underscore Authenticom Group's commitment to innovative, results-driven marketing and communications.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Annual Merit Award is judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.