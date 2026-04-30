From Backbone to Breakthrough: Authenticom Defines 360 Data Category (DXM), Wins Stevie® Award

LA CROSSE, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® for its entry, "Authenticom Group Creates New 360 Data Category (DXM)," in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees.

The award recognizes Authenticom Group's introduction of Data Experience Management (DXM), a new category that replaces fragmented data workflows with a unified operating model spanning connectivity, governance, data quality, customer experience, and predictive intelligence.

At the core of DXM is a shift away from legacy, score-based customer experience systems toward operational root-cause visibility. Instead of relying on backward-looking metrics like CSI and NPS, the platform connects customer sentiment directly to underlying operational data, allowing issues to be identified, understood, and resolved in real time.

Stevie Awards judges described the nomination as "a compelling example of scale, market trust, and a clear trajectory of strategic evolution," and highlighted its "ambitious, well-articulated platform vision with genuine category innovation (DXM)."

The platform unifies five core pillars—Connect, Drive, Transform, Measure, and Predict—into a single system designed to move the industry from disconnected tools to continuous, intelligence-driven execution. These pillars enable secure data movement and onboarding, standardized integration workflows, clean and normalized data, real-time customer experience insights tied to operations, and predictive analytics that surface patterns and drive action, representing a structural shift in how automotive organizations manage and act on data across the full lifecycle.

Speaking to the significance of this shift, Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group, said, "This award validates the work our team has done to define an entirely new category. This recognition highlights the importance of turning data into actionable insights. DXM brings together connectivity, data quality, customer experience, and predictive intelligence into a single operational model, helping our customers move from insight to action faster and with greater confidence."

This recognition reinforces Authenticom Group's role in defining how data is connected, understood, and acted on across the automotive ecosystem.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.