Authenticom Group Taps Key Leadership Additions to Support Continued Platform Expansion and Customer Growth

LA CROSSE, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies today announced the appointments of Jason Giltner as Senior Director of Client Services, along with Jody Doublestein and Parker Boice as Enterprise Account Executives, further advancing the company's client engagement initiatives, enterprise sales efforts, and automotive technology expertise.

These strategic additions reinforce Authenticom Group's continued investment in scaling its operations, deepening industry partnerships, and delivering enhanced customer outcomes across its expanding portfolio of data integration, customer experience, and connectivity solutions.

Jason Giltner Appointed Senior Director of Client Services

Jason Giltner joins Authenticom Group as Senior Director of Client Services, bringing extensive experience leading client services and support operations within SaaS and technology-driven organizations. He specializes in building high-performing teams, improving service operations, and enhancing customer retention through scalable processes, operational excellence, and a customer-first mindset.

Notably, Jason has previously worked alongside both Authenticom Group and Motive Retail in prior roles, giving him valuable perspective on the company's platforms, partners, and customer ecosystem. He has also spent time working in product and data organizations, collaborating closely with client-facing teams to strengthen service delivery and improve overall client outcomes.

In his new role, Jason will lead client service initiatives focused on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and cross-functional collaboration as Authenticom Group continues to evolve.

Jody Doublestein Joins as Enterprise Account Executive

Jody Doublestein brings extensive experience in enterprise sales, business development, and account management within the automotive and data industries. She has a strong track record of building strategic partnerships, navigating complex data use cases and unique client requirements, and leading consultative sales cycles that deliver technology and data solutions across OEMs, vendors, and dealerships.

At Authenticom Group, Jody will focus on expanding enterprise sales initiatives, building strategic relationships, opening new market opportunities, and driving new business opportunities as the company continues to broaden its platform capabilities and market presence.

Parker Boice Joins as Enterprise Account Executive

Parker Boice joins the company with a unique combination of customer experience expertise and dealership operations leadership. Prior to joining Authenticom Group, Parker developed strong outbound sales and cold-calling experience at Qualtrics while spending many years managing BMW dealerships and overseeing OEM customer experience initiatives.

His background includes extensive experience analyzing DMS data to support customer experience programs and operational improvements, as well as hands-on involvement managing CX initiatives for multiple BMW dealerships.

In his role as Enterprise Account Executive, Parker will enhance go-to-market initiatives, elevate customer engagement strategies, and support enterprise sales growth across the automotive sector.

These appointments mark another step forward in Authenticom Group's continued investment in talent, customer success, and long-term momentum across the automotive ecosystem.

"As we continue scaling Authenticom Group globally, we're intentionally building a team that understands both the complexity of the automotive ecosystem and the importance of delivering exceptional customer outcomes. Jason, Jody, and Parker each bring a unique combination of automotive industry expertise, operational experience, and customer-centric leadership that strengthens our ability to serve OEMs, dealers, and technology partners as we continue expanding our platform and market presence," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO at Authenticom Group.

By continuing to expand its leadership and commercial teams, Authenticom Group remains focused on delivering innovative technology solutions and strengthening partnerships across the global automotive ecosystem.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.