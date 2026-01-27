Authenticom Group Reveals DXM, Unifying Automotive Data and CX into a Single Source of Truth at NADA Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies, an affinity partner of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), today announced it will unveil its Data Experience Management (DXM) Platform at the show taking place February 3-6th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Authenticom Group is the first company in automotive to deliver an end-to-end solution spanning data governance, connectivity, execution, and customer experience intelligence.

Built on Authenticom's industry-leading data syndication, movement, and hygiene across the automotive vertical—and strengthened by its CX acquisition—DXM establishes a new execution category that gives automotive companies a single pane of glass for every customer.

Speaking to the impact of the new platform on automotive execution, Authenticom Group's Global CEO Jason Tryfon said, "DXM represents a fundamental shift in how automotive operates. By unifying data governance, connectivity, and customer experience intelligence, we're enabling the industry to move from fragmented systems to a single execution framework built for speed, trust, and scale."

The DXM Platform is built on five core pillars:

Connect™ - Integrate once. Connect everywhere.

- Integrate once. Connect everywhere. Drive™ - Take control of every connection.

- Take control of every connection. Transform™ - From raw data to trusted data.

- From raw data to trusted data. Measure™ - Real-time insights. Better decisions.

- Real-time insights. Better decisions. Predict™ - Turn data into action powered by intelligence.

Together, these pillars eliminate operational blind spots, reduce friction across complex integrations, and enable automotive organizations to translate data into measurable performance outcomes.

The DXM Platform reflects Authenticom's evolution into a full end-to-end solution provider, including the acquisition of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division in October 2025, which added customer experience intelligence capabilities through the RefleCX™ platform. Combined with Authenticom's established leadership in data governance and connectivity, DXM delivers a unified execution framework not previously available in automotive.

Authenticom will be at Booth 2415W at NADA Show 2026, featuring demonstrations focused on data governance and connectivity, along with executive interviews and immersive AR experiences aligned with the company's F1-themed presence. Attendees will see how DXM enables cleaner handoffs, faster execution, and smarter decisions across dealerships, OEMs, and technology partners.

To learn more about the DXM Platform or connect with the Authenticom team during NADA Show 2026, visit https://bit.ly/4rzLCyT

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

