Authenticom Redefines Automotive Data Management, Taking Platform of the Year in 2025 Merit Awards

LA CROSSE, Wis., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies has been named a Silver winner in the Automotive category for Data Management Platform of the Year in the 2025 Merit Awards. This award reflects Authenticom Group's continued momentum in 2025 and the company's evolution from a data connectivity provider to the creator and architect of Data Experience Management (DXM), a new operating standard for automotive data.

Authenticom Group was honored for delivering the industry's first full-stack, end-to-end automotive data platform, unifying five key pillars of the data lifecycle: Connect, Control, Transform, Measure, and Predict. Rather than focusing on a single slice of the problem, it closes the loop between operational data, customer experience data, and real-time intelligence.

With the launch of AuthenticomCX™ and the RefleCX™ platform, Authenticom Group addressed one of the industry's most persistent challenges: the disconnect between customer sentiment and operational truth. Instead of relying on retrospective scores or static reports, the platform enables real-time resolution. It alerts frontline teams to issues as they occur and empowers them to act before customers leave dissatisfied.

Speaking to the impact of closing this gap, Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group of Companies, said, "For years, the automotive industry has treated data, operations, and customer experience as separate problems. DXM changes that. By connecting real operational data with live customer signals, we're giving dealers and OEMs the ability to see issues as they happen and resolve them before they become lost trust or lost revenue. This recognition reinforces that the future of automotive data is not reporting after the fact. It's action in the moment."

The DXM model challenges the industry's long-standing, siloed approach to data and CX. By connecting governance, identity hygiene, sentiment, and predictive intelligence into a single operating system, the company provides dealerships, OEMs, and technology partners with clearer visibility, faster decision-making, and the ability to proactively address data challenges that have previously limited success.

This award caps a milestone year for Authenticom Group, reinforcing its leadership in redefining automotive data management at scale.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Annual Merit Award is judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants.

