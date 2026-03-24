Authenticom Group's Motive Retail Expands Cloud Capabilities with AWS to Modernize Automotive Retail

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Retail, part of the Authenticom Group of Companies, is advancing automotive retail by leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). Using secure and scalable infrastructure from AWS, Motive Retail enables real-time connectivity across the automotive ecosystem, helping retailers streamline operations, share data, and enhance customer engagement.

Motive Retail's solutions, powered by AWS, support trusted, high-performance data exchange across OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party technology providers, enabling automotive retailers to reduce integration complexity, improve system performance, and expand operations on reliable, global infrastructure from AWS.

As part of its engagement, Motive Retail is participating in AWS programs designed to expand customer reach, accelerate solution adoption, and drive continued innovation. This includes co-marketing opportunities, solution development initiatives, and broader visibility through the AWS Partner Network.

"As integration demands continue to grow, scale and reliability matter more than ever," said Phil Taylor, CTO of Authenticom Group. "This approach allows us to support complex environments with greater consistency, simplify how systems interact, and help our customers operate securely with fewer constraints as their needs evolve."

At the group level, this move aligns with Authenticom Group's broader strategy to deliver connected, end-to-end capabilities across its portfolio.

From an enterprise standpoint, "Leveraging AWS is another step forward in our mission to modernize automotive retail," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group. "Together, we're enabling a more connected, more efficient network where data moves in real time and retailers can unlock new levels of performance."

Within the Authenticom Group of Companies, Motive Retail's AWS-enabled capabilities unify integration, data governance, and customer experience on a single, scalable foundation, driving transformation across the full retail ecosystem.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

For media inquiries or more information about Motive Retail, please contact:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.