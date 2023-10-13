Authenticom Revs up Growth Expansion, Taps Industry Veteran Jason Tryfon to Lead International Operations and Drive Global Growth

News provided by

Authenticom, Inc.

13 Oct, 2023, 14:02 ET

LACROSSE, Wis. and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Inc., a leading player in the data acquisition and syndication industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Tryfon, President – Canada, International Operations & Global Growth.  With nearly two decades of experience within the automotive vertical market specifically, Tryfon's extensive pedigree & success in growth scaling companies, will significantly contribute to Authenticom's global expansion & scale up strategy.

Continue Reading
Jason Tryfon, President – Canada, International Operations & Global Growth
Jason Tryfon, President – Canada, International Operations & Global Growth

Tryfon's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Authenticom's journey, as the company looks to accelerate its growth within the automotive vertical, build upon it's consistent revenue growth month-over-month since Tryfon's arrival and increase its client satisfaction within the company's existing and future customer base.

"Jason's extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership skills make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Steve Cottrell – Founder & CEO of Authenticom. Cottrell continues; "As we hit the throttle on our expansion & growth, it was vital for us to ensure we had the right individual alongside of our team at the helm, to ensure the growth being targeted would continue to align with our foundational principles and culture. Jason checks all the boxes on these items and more for our employees and clients"

With a passion for innovation, delivering solutions rapidly at scale, and a keen focus on creating tailor-made solutions for clients, Tryfon is well-poised to drive Authenticom's global leadership vision within the automotive data industry. His strategic insight and dedication to customer success will further solidify Authenticom's reputation and its operational excellence within the field.

Tryfon shared his excitement about the role, stating, "I'm honored to join Authenticom. This is a company with a remarkable history and a relentless commitment to delivering high-quality & innovative solutions to the market. I look forward to leading our international operations and contributing to Authenticom's growth alongside of our fantastic team as we scale-up our operations globally"

About Authenticom

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

For more information about Authenticom and services available, visit: www.authenticom.com.

For media inquiries or more information about Authenticom Inc., please contact: Drew Williams, Creative Director
416-509-7188 [email protected]

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.