AUTHENTICOM UNVEILS MODERN, ENERGETIC BRAND IDENTITY IN ITS BRAND REFRESH, INDICATIVE OF THE COMPANY ITSELF

LACROSSE, Wis., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, a leading player in the data acquisition and syndication industry, is excited to announce and reveal its revitalized brand as a personification of its ambitious global expansion strategy.

Renowned for its dedication to innovation and client satisfaction, the company has reimagined its brand identity to better represent its core values and energetic vision for the future. The updated brand is a testament to the company's commitment to keeping pace with an ever-evolving market within the automotive vertical with its fresh appeal, exuberance, and energy across all aspects of the firm's collateral suite.

Key highlights of the brand refresh include:

Workforce-Driven Rebranding: In a unique and engaging approach, Authenticom empowered its entire workforce to play an integral role in shaping the new brand identity. Every employee participated in the selection process, aligning the company's image with its team's collective vision.

Modern and Energetic Design: The new brand exudes a modern and energetic vibe, reflecting Authenticom's dynamic approach to business. This rejuvenated identity showcases the company's readiness to adapt, innovate, and inspire.

Initial elements of Authenticom's brand evolution include:

New Logo: As a prominent representation of the company, people, and brand, the new logo is modern, bold, and smart. While clean and easy on the eyes, a smart yet subtle detail appears showcasing a data pixelation within the logo to signify the firm's core ability within the data syndication marketplace.

New Brand Colors: A multitude of fresh colors speaks to the diversity, enthusiasm, and forward-thinking appeal of the company within an industry which can otherwise be thought of as mundane. Focused as an energetic leader in the space, the firm chose bold, eye-catching color styles, including a youthful bright blue/teal as its primary color along with energetic greens, oranges, pinks, purples, and yellows for secondary color styling. The color scheme is indicative of the company's passion and excitement for its role within the industry, and how the firm feels it represents itself to its existing and future clients: energetic, fun, and ready to serve!

New Brand Purpose Statement: The business behind the automotive business

Founder and CEO of Authenticom, Steve Cottrell, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand refresh, saying, "Our team is at the heart of everything we do at Authenticom. Their input has been invaluable in crafting a brand that truly reflects our corporate culture and vision for the future. This marks a significant step forward for our company as we continue to expand and evolve."

Jason Tryfon, President of International Operations & Global Growth, added, "Our refreshed brand isn't just a symbol; it's a representation of our commitment to our clients and partners worldwide. This modern and energetic identity is a beacon of our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and staying ahead in an ever-changing global market which we're scaling within."

Authenticom is confident that the reimagined brand will not only enhance its global visibility, but also resonate with its clients, employees, and stakeholders. The company's global growth initiative is now backed by a brand that exemplifies its values and aspirations and represents the firm as the firm feels about itself: refreshed, energetic and excited!

About Authenticom:

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

For more information about Authenticom and to see its newly refreshed brand and website, please visit: www.authenticom.com

