Authentix® Selected as 2018 Global Energy Awards Finalist

Authentix®, the authority in Authentication Solutions, is the sole provider of quantitative LPG marking technology in the world. Authentix partnered with Coral Gas Greece to ensure brand protection of its Automotive Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) using the Authentix Assure™ Fuel Authentication and Product Quality Assurance Solution. The solution was nominated under two categories, the Award of Excellence – Downstream and the Commercial Technology of the Year Award. Authentix has been named a finalist in both categories.

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 19 categories that span the entire energy complex.

Coral Gas wished to ensure a complete quality and quantity control of its product at retail stations. Through a collaborative partnership, Authentix enabled Coral Gas Greece to be the only company in the European Union to offer this level of assurity to its customers.

Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2018 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 6. The awards program will be emceed by CNBC Reporter Jackie DeAngelis.

