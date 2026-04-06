Author Challenges Extremes in Christian Views on Sex and Intimacy

New book offers a fresh perspective on intimacy, faith and relational growth for married couples

EDGEWOOD, Ky., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on biblical theology, pastoral experience, and interviews with married couples, Roy M. Myers, Ph.D., DMin, has released his first book to help redefine what sexual intimacy can mean within the Christian faith. "Playful Practice: Exploring God's Love in Christian Sexuality" shares how couples can enjoy passionate, playful, and fulfilling sex lives while honoring God.

“Playful Practice: Exploring God’s Love in Christian Sexuality” By Roy M. Myers, Ph.D., DMin.

Myers examines how sexual intimacy can be integrated with Christian faith rather than treated as something separate from or opposed to spiritual life, arguing that Christian sexuality should not be understood as either purely spiritual or purely sensual. Instead, he proposes that healthy sexual relationships emerge when couples learn to live in the tension between self-giving love and passionate desire.

"Sexuality is part of God's design for human flourishing," Myers explained, "and it can become a meaningful way for couples to grow in intimacy with each other and with God."

The book challenges both restrictive religious approaches that treat sex mainly as a moral problem and permissive approaches that remove moral structure altogether. Instead, Myers encourages couples to explore their sexual relationship thoughtfully and playfully within the framework of love, mutual care, and an ongoing relationship with Christ.

"Too often, Christian conversations about sex fall into two extremes—either restricting it with rigid rules or removing meaningful boundaries altogether," Myers said. "Both approaches miss the fullness of God's design for love. Christian sexuality is not a system to manage, but a relational experience through which couples come to know God more deeply together. I invite couples to explore intimacy with intention and curiosity, interpreting their experiences through Christ and growing in a love that is both self-giving and passionately expressive. This journey is what I call 'playful practice.'"

Myers plans to continue tackling the taboo and stigma around Christian sexuality in future books.

"Playful Practice: Exploring God's Love in Christian Sexuality"

By Roy M. Myers, Ph.D., DMin.

ISBN: 9798385067367 (softcover); 9798385067350 (hardcover); 9798385067343 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Roy M. Myers, Ph.D., D.Min. invites Christian couples to live in the tension between sacrificial love and indulgent love. "Playful Practice" is an adaptation of his research, his extensive experience in spiritual care, and his journey in Christian sexuality with his wife of over 37 years. He earned a Ph.D. in practical theology and a Doctor of Ministry in spiritual care assessments. He is also a board-certified chaplain, certified educator, and ordained pastor. To learn more, please visit www.playfulchristiansexuality.com.

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SOURCE WestBow Press