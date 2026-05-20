Chemistry Professor Explores Biblical Meaning of Numbers in "Four - The Number of Immanuel"

Dr. David L. Elliott examines the role of numbers in Scripture and their connection to the Christmas story

PINEVILLE, La., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David L. Elliott, professor of chemistry at Louisiana Christian University, explores the biblical significance of numbers in his book, "Four – The Number of Immanuel: Christmas by the Numbers." Drawing on his background in science and mathematics, Elliott examines how numerical patterns within Scripture reveal deeper meaning in the biblical accounts of Christ's birth and invite readers to engage the Christmas story in a new way.

"Four – The Number of Immanuel Christmas by the Numbers" by David Elliott

In "Four – The Number of Immanuel," Elliott studies the appearance and meaning of the number four within the familiar birth narratives found in Matthew 1–2 and Luke 1–2. The book examines how numbers and their symbolic meaning can illuminate the message of the Bible while offering readers a thoughtful approach to studying Scripture. By focusing on the biblical text and the meaning of numbers within it, Elliott seeks to highlight the significance of Immanuel's coming and the hope expressed through the birth of Jesus Christ.

"My prayer is that this book will give its readers renewed joy as we celebrate the coming of the Savior to Earth, greater understanding of the Bible and a hunger and curiosity to study Scripture," Elliott said. "The Bible should be valued as a timeless, living document which changes us as we study it."

Elliott is also the author of "Air, Earth, Fire, and Water: A Glimpse of the Created Earth," which examines the natural world through both scientific analysis and biblical perspective. The book was selected as an Honorable Mention in the 7th Annual Author Shout Book Awards, and was also a winner in the Four Seasons Book Awards (Fall 2025 edition).

"The Bible has a unified, central and seamless message that God loves us and sent a Savior to save us," Elliott said. "Number meaning provides biblical and theological understanding that can enrich and enlighten the reader."

"Four – The Number of Immanuel: Christmas by the Numbers"

By David Elliott

ISBN: 9798385050833 (softcover); 9798385050840 (hardcover); 9798385050826 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. David Elliott has taught Sunday School and Bible studies for more than 35 years and approaches Scripture with the analytical perspective of a scientist. He is Professor of Chemistry and Chair of the Department of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, Louisiana. Dr. Elliott holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Louisiana Christian University and a Ph.D. in Polymer Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. Before entering academia, he worked in research and development at Unilever Research, Calgon Corporation and The Gillette Company and is named inventor on 18 U.S. patents. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865559-four-the-number-of-immanuel.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press