Son Co-Authors True Story with His Mother About Contracting Lyme Disease at Age Five and How He Faced It with the Help of Parents and Faith in God

Children's book also serves as a resource for children who struggle with chronic disease and to remind everyone that identity is not defined by illnesses, but by God

MONUMENT, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children are among the largest groups of people affected by Lyme disease. Five-year-old Stephen Bargeron was living in Georgia with his family when he contracted it. Together with his mother, Sandra Bargeron, they tell the story of how he faced Lyme disease with the help of his parents and his faith in God.

“Kids Get Lyme Disease Too: One Boy’s Story About Trusting God through Lyme Disease” by Sandra & Stephen Bargeron

Sandra and her husband, Lee, run a Holistic Integrative consulting practice where they support individuals and families with brain health issues. She was inspired to write "Kids Get Lyme Disease Too," based on Stephens experiences as well as that of her clients. The Bargeron's hope to help the public, and especially parents, understand the causes of chronic childhood illness and become more empowered to help their children.

"I began to notice that Stephen, along with clients in my practice and even friends, would struggle with their identity when confronted with debilitating illness," said Sandra. "One of the main purposes of this book is to remind everyone that our identity is not defined by our illnesses, but by the God who loves us."

Stephen directed the writing of his story, making sure to add in his specific sense of humor and silliness. His mom helped him organize his thoughts, and write them down, but the thoughts in the book are all his own. Stephen is now an active and healthy thirteen-year-old boy.

"The struggle of Lyme disease brought us closer to one another and to the Lord," said Sandra. "We have seen God use our suffering as a means to bless and comfort those around us, and we give thanks for the opportunity to help others."

"Kids Get Lyme Disease Too: One Boy's Story About Trusting God through Lyme Disease"

By Sandra & Stephen Bargeron

ISBN: 9798385028450 (softcover); 9798385028467 (hardcover); 9798385028474 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sandra Bargeron is a Certified Physician Assistant, a Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant and a PhD in Natural Medicine. She currently works in anesthesia and, along with her husband Lee, runs a Holistic Integrative consulting practice where she supports individuals and families with brain health issues. She is also a speaker, an author, podcaster and above all, a follower of Christ. They currently live in Monument, CO.

Stephen Bargeron is an active 13-year-old boy who brings silliness and joy to his family. He loves the Lord and enjoys being involved in his local church and in Trail Life. He is athletic, engaging in skiing, running and fencing.

To learn more, please visit beyondbrainhealth.com.

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Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE WestBow Press