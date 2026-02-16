Author David Waddell's Newest Book Confronts Legalism and Calls Christians to Grace

"A Tale of Two Paths" challenges readers to focus on who God is, not what they do

TAYLOR, Miss., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished Christian author David Waddell explores the ongoing spiritual choice Christians face: the path of grace versus the path of legalism. Framed by two baseball-related metaphors, "A Tale of Two Paths: Taking the Fork in the Road" plays off of Yogi Berra's famously paradoxical advice, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it," which Waddell uses to describe the unavoidable nature of spiritual choice. The second is Abbott and Costello's "Who's on First" routine, which becomes a theological metaphor for confusing who God is with what people do.

“A Tale of Two Paths: Taking the Fork in the Road” By David Waddell

Waddell defines legalism as the addition of conditions to salvation or belonging, such as cultural expectations, religious rituals, or moral checklists and building their faith on earning God's favor through behavior, enforcing rules over relationships, and focusing on what people do instead of who God is, which he argues ultimately leads away from grace, freedom, and authentic faith.

"Legalism assumes that God is primarily a rule-enforcer rather than a loving father," Waddell explains. "Jesus' harshest words are not aimed at moral failure, but at hypocrisy born from legalism. The path of grace leads to humility, honesty, compassion, and freedom. The path of legalism leads to exhaustion, judgment, comparison, and spiritual pride."

Each chapter pairs a specific biblical text with a contemporary story from Waddell's life, often humorous and sometimes painful, to show how these same attitudes persist today. Each chapter stands alone but contributes to the larger argument, weaving together biblical exposition, personal storytelling, humor, and cultural observation.

"Remembering the words of Abbott and Costello, consider 'Who' comes first in our lives, and what is 'always on second'," Waddell said. "I hope my writing reminds you of the same idea. I hope you strengthen your relationship with Jesus. Remember, when you come to that fork in the path, take it, take the path of grace."

About the author

David Waddell recently retired after 18 years of teaching at the University of Mississippi. Previously, he served for 25 years in local churches as a recreation minister. Through his experiences, he bears witness to the amazing grace God has for everyone. Waddell has also authored "Characters of the Bible: Finding My Stories In Their Stories," "Holiday Biblical Characters: Finding My Stories In The Stories of Christmas and Easter," "Worship Wars: The Kings Lead The Battle to Spirit and Truth," and "A Cell Call From Paul: Modern Messages From First-Century Prison Letters." He has also written for church newsletters, Lifeway Christian Resources, the Church Sports and Recreation Ministries Association, and the National Recreation and Parks Association. He enjoys spending time with friends and family, including his 10 grandchildren. To learn more, please visit Facebook or www.davidwaddell.biz.

