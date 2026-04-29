New Biography Chronicles Turbulent Life from Traumatic Beginnings and Criminal Youth to Transformation through Christian Faith

Author chronicles difficult lives of father and grandfather and how the cycle was broken

SMITH LAKE, N.M., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Born to a father killed in a police shootout and later abandoned by his mother, Carl Everett Carolus nearly succumbed to a hereditary cycle of violence and crime before finding a radical path to redemption. Written by his son, the story traces Carl's journey from reformatories, prison, and the trauma of state-run mental institutions to a life as a devoted minister led by faith and faced with the challenging work of mending a broken family legacy.

“The Way of Death: A Story of Redemption” by Micah J. Carolus

In "The Way of Death Title," author Micah J. Carolus explores the lives of two men who never knew each other, yet through incredible circumstances, echoed one another. The first, Carolus' grandfather, was shot and killed while trying to rob a store when the author's father was only 11 months old. After ending up in prison and with a potential 25-year to life sentence heading his way, he chose not to follow in his father's footsteps. Despite initially failing at marriage and fatherhood, he became a devoted husband, father and minister and helped many others find faith through his testimony.

"This is the true story of my father and grandfather, a story so extraordinary that it could not be fabricated," said Carolus. "It's about how two lives can mirror each other across generations, how darkness compounds when left unchecked, and how transformation can still occur at the most unlikely moment."

As the son and grandson of the subjects, and having witnessed firsthand his father's transition from a man battling internal "demons" to a dedicated spiritual leader, Carolus' deep personal connection allowed him to chronicle intimate family details, from the troubled beginning to the redemptive legacy Carl left for his 19 descendants. Carolus spent his career in blue-collar transportation jobs while spending 8 years writing this account in the quiet hours after long workdays. He has since followed in his father's footsteps and become a pastor.

"In a world where hope and faith are often dismissed as distant ideals, and division and hatred prevail," said Carolus, "this book offers a message of hope and the possibility of restored unity."

"The Way of Death: A Story of Redemption"

By Micah J. Carolus

ISBN: 9798385066162 (softcover); 9798385066551 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Micah J Carolus spent his career working blue-collar jobs in the transportation industry. He found time to write in the quiet hours after long days. He has recently become a pastor in rural northern New Mexico. To learn more, please visit www.thewayofdeath.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE WestBow Press