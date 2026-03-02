Author Delves Deep Into the Life and Faith of John Deere to Discover the True Secret and Source of His Tremendous Success

Xulon Press presents a fascinating exploration of John Deere, a wonderful blend of history, faith, and encouragement for John Deere owners, enthusiasts, and anyone seeking spiritual or personal growth.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Darrell Armbrust offers readers an interesting exploration of the personal and spiritual life of John Deere in The Gospel According To John Deere: A Case For His Faith ($20.49, paperback, 9798868529269; $6.99, e-book, 9798868529276).

The Gospel According To John Deere - A Case For His Faith

Born and raised on a farm in southern Minnesota, Armbrust transparently admits that he "Bleeds Green." He's referring to his love for all things green and yellow based on his appreciation for everything about the late John Deere, the founder of the agricultural machinery empire. The "John Deere" name still graces the green and yellow machines known around the world. Armbrust penned this book to take readers on a journey into the life and faith of John Deere, to take a deeper look into finding the true secret and source of his success. It's a fascinating exploration that will uncover answers to riveting questions like:

How was Deere shaped and molded into the iconic man that spawned a world-wide corporation? Was he a Godly young man? What was the driving force is his life? The answers that Armbrust uncovers may surprise readers and John Deere fans alike.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Armbrust said, "Being a Christian, and a GREEN guy, and having a Spirit-compulsion to know what kind of man John Deere really was."

Darrell Armbrust accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the young age of 8 years old and has used his faith as the foundation for everything that he does. He is the Discipleship President of Open Door Prison Ministries in St. Cloud, Minnesota and has participated in 15 mission trips to Guatemala. His two passions, Jesus and John Deere, have culminated in this passionate search to unearth the faith life of this giant of the agricultural world. Using the backdrop of his own faith, the author makes the case that John Deere was, in fact, a very Spirit-filled individual who allowed his faith to lead him through life. In addition to Bible study, Armbrust enjoys mechanical repair, collects 2-cylinder John Deere tractors and agricultural antiquities, and is a Jeep lover.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Gospel According To John Deere: A Case For His Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

