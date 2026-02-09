Author Introduces Faith-Based Guide to Group Decision-Making and Unity

News provided by

WestBow Press

Feb 09, 2026, 15:20 ET

New book offers biblical grounding practical steps for Christians seeking wisdom together

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!," Dr. Selle examines why group decisions so often lead to tensions and misunderstanding, even among people who share the same faith. Through careful study of Scripture, real-world case studies, experiences and academic research, he shows how Christian communities can shift from reactive conflict to thoughtful, God-honoring collaboration, leading to excellent solutions.

Continue Reading
“Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!: The Theology and Practice of Church Decision-Making” By Andrew H. Selle
“Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!: The Theology and Practice of Church Decision-Making” By Andrew H. Selle

"In an age of dark and violent conflict, the church must walk a different path," Dr. Selle said. "This book will help you grasp what the Bible tells us about group decision-making, build your practices on that solid ground and show you how to avoid the most common decision-making errors."

Readers can find practical guidance for building healthy relationships, restoring broken ones and seeking wisdom as a community. The book's rich case studies illustrate practically how to apply biblical principles to the real-life challenges people face.

"Conflicts abound in the world, and unfortunately, they are also common in the church," Dr. Selle said. "When people disagree with each other, this book will assist them to make wise and unified choices in which their differences become an asset, not a liability--with no needless divisions. That's important for everyone, but especially for pastors and other leaders."

"Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!: The Theology and Practice of Church Decision-Making"

By Andrew H. Selle

ISBN: 9798385059577 (softcover); 9798385059584 (hardcover); 9798385059591 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Andrew H. Selle has worked with individuals and Christian groups for over 40 years. He completed his doctoral studies in biblical counseling and received specialized training and certification in reconciliation and conflict resolution. In 1984, he was ordained as a minister in an evangelical Presbyterian church, and in 1997, he founded a ministry of Christian counseling and peacemaking. Before their retirement, he and his wife, Dawna, taught and served as counselors and peacemakers for churches, Christian leaders, families and married couples. To learn more, please visit www.ccmVT.org.

General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Cydney De Los Santos
[email protected] 

SOURCE WestBow Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New Book Explores the Theological Shift from Ancient Law to the "Age of Grace"

New Book Explores the Theological Shift from Ancient Law to the "Age of Grace"

By examining the pivotal transition between the Mosaic Law and the "Age of Grace," a new book breaks down how religious traditions evolved into a...
New Book Offers Guidance for Young Adults Navigating Life in Their Twenties

New Book Offers Guidance for Young Adults Navigating Life in Their Twenties

Author and educator P. Michael Peterson has released "Stepping Out: Navigating Your Twenties with Wisdom," a practical guide for young adults facing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Religion

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics