Author Introduces Faith-Based Guide to Group Decision-Making and Unity

New book offers biblical grounding practical steps for Christians seeking wisdom together

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!," Dr. Selle examines why group decisions so often lead to tensions and misunderstanding, even among people who share the same faith. Through careful study of Scripture, real-world case studies, experiences and academic research, he shows how Christian communities can shift from reactive conflict to thoughtful, God-honoring collaboration, leading to excellent solutions.

“Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!: The Theology and Practice of Church Decision-Making” By Andrew H. Selle

"In an age of dark and violent conflict, the church must walk a different path," Dr. Selle said. "This book will help you grasp what the Bible tells us about group decision-making, build your practices on that solid ground and show you how to avoid the most common decision-making errors."

Readers can find practical guidance for building healthy relationships, restoring broken ones and seeking wisdom as a community. The book's rich case studies illustrate practically how to apply biblical principles to the real-life challenges people face.

"Conflicts abound in the world, and unfortunately, they are also common in the church," Dr. Selle said. "When people disagree with each other, this book will assist them to make wise and unified choices in which their differences become an asset, not a liability--with no needless divisions. That's important for everyone, but especially for pastors and other leaders."

"Make Smart Choices (Not Foolish Ones)—Together!: The Theology and Practice of Church Decision-Making"

By Andrew H. Selle

ISBN: 9798385059577 (softcover); 9798385059584 (hardcover); 9798385059591 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Andrew H. Selle has worked with individuals and Christian groups for over 40 years. He completed his doctoral studies in biblical counseling and received specialized training and certification in reconciliation and conflict resolution. In 1984, he was ordained as a minister in an evangelical Presbyterian church, and in 1997, he founded a ministry of Christian counseling and peacemaking. Before their retirement, he and his wife, Dawna, taught and served as counselors and peacemakers for churches, Christian leaders, families and married couples. To learn more, please visit www.ccmVT.org.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press