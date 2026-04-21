Author Jennifer Griffith Lists "California Dream" Residence

One of Oakland's Most Anticipated Properties Hits the Market

OAKLAND, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed author and speaker Jennifer Griffith had listed her Oakland, California home overlooking the San Francisco Bay Area for $5,495,000. Known as the "California Dream" home, the property located at 260 Pershing Drive is one of Oakland's highest-priced residences and subsequently one of its most anticipated. The private oasis designed for indoor-outdoor living has been completely reimagined blending contemporary design, modern comfort and resort-worthy amenities. Ann Newton Cane of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

The "California Dream" - 260 Pershing Drive, Oakland listed with Ann Newton Cane, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

The About Your Mother podcaster and Both Sides of Then author meticulously renovated the sprawling classic California home with the help of renowned architects Bennet Christopherson and Thorton Weiler, and landscape architect David Thorne. The result is a sleek, functional, and luxurious oasis where Griffith and her family lived in serenity, dubbing it the "California Dream."

"This house represents the California Dream. When I was young, I would close my eyes and imagine a U-shaped house that opened out to a courtyard, with a beautiful garden and a tall palm tree on the property. That dream became a reality and, in many ways, surpassed what I ever thought was possible," says Griffith. "It's serene and calm - built for connection and celebration."

With approx. 4,890 sq. ft. of living space set on one-third of an acre, the residence features five bedrooms, four full- and two-half bathrooms, all embracing and surrounding a central courtyard and garden. Additional highlights include a swimming pool, a lower-level entertainment area and game room, a resort-like primary suite, manicured established gardens, panoramic views of the San Francisco skyline, the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge, and of course, a writer's nook to work and create.

View the property here.

To learn more about Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

For more information contact:

Mobile: 415.380.4332

Email: [email protected]

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 465 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty