Taso Tsakos Joins Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Record-Setting East Bay Luxury Broker Joins Leading Global Brand

DANVILLE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced that leading East Bay luxury broker Taso Tsakos and his team have joined its Danville office. With over 35 years of experience and a reputation for representing some of the region's most significant estate properties, Tsakos is widely recognized for his expertise in the San Ramon Valley's high-end market and beyond.

The move also includes team members Robin Tsakos and Chris Ford, further strengthening the firm's presence in the East Bay luxury market.

Taso Tsakos and team join Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

"Taso has built a reputation around representing premier properties and delivering exceptional results at the highest level of the market," said Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "His deep market knowledge, long-standing relationships, and consistent performance make him a natural fit for our brand."

"Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of representing many of the East Bay's most notable and legacy properties," said Tsakos. "Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty offers a global platform and brand alignment that is unmatched, and it allows me to elevate the level of exposure and representation I provide to my clients."

Tsakos and his team are based in the firm's Danville office at 390 Railroad Avenue.

To learn more about Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

For more information contact:

Mobile: 415.380.4332

Email: [email protected]

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 465 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty