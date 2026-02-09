Author Pens Book 1 in a Much-Needed Series About Mission Work: A Helpful, Transparent Guide For Short Term Mission Trips

Xulon Press presents the premier book in the "On A Mission" book series written for anyone considering a mission trip or as a medium of enlightenment to others about what can be expected on mission adventures.

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Melissa (Ladd) Guerrero shares encouraging words about mission adventures in book one of her new series entitled On A Mission: A Guide To Short-Term Mission Trips ($20.49, paperback, 9798868524394; $8.99, e-book, 9798868524400).

Melissa (Ladd) Guerrero takes her own real-world experience with international mission trips and spins it into a book series for anyone considering taking a mission trip. Her "On A Mission" series will consist of informational guides to help others in their pursuit of mission work. This first book is a short term mission guide, designed to walk readers through each stage of the mission trip and the return. Guerrero's thoughtful insights delve deep into what can be expected, including topics that may have been completely overlooked or not previously discussed in enough detail. The author's hope is that this first book and subsequent books in this encouraging series helps equip readers embarking on their first or next mission to serve and carry out His mission around the world.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Guerrero said, "After a collection of international mission trips, I was often asked about my experiences by coworkers, friends, and especially friends of friends. I was often referred to as someone to talk to when a friend knew someone wanting to go on a trip or just having returned from one. This book initially was a development of several conversations and the thoughts that followed to help prepare someone embarking on this adventure."

Melissa (Ladd) Guerrero continues to serve God on mission trips; they often they look a little different than the ones mentioned in her book. She currently resides in Texas and enjoys travelling to cooler places in the summer. Guerrero continues to write and is working on her next book in this series, On A Mission: In Your Own Nation. Guerrero holds a Master's Degree in Disaster & Emergency Management and works as an Emergency Management professional. She also volunteers with International mission trips and Urban Search & Rescue Operations in North America. Guerrero enjoys spending time outside both in winter and in summer, hiking, camping, and most any activities on water.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. On A Mission: A Guide To Short-Term Mission Trips is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

