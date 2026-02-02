Author Pens First Memoir in My Sun & Shade Book Series, a Personal Heartfelt Narrative of Faith, Love, and New Beginnings

Xulon Press presents book one in an inspiring Christian book series for women, sharing compelling moments of personal growth and spiritual enlightenment.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Angela M. Viola presents the premier book in My Sun & Shade book series titled, Sunshine in My Heart: My Journey of Faith, Love, and New Beginnings ($21.25, paperback, 9798868516603; $7.99, e-book, 9798868516610).

Sunshine in My Heart - My Journey of Faith, Love, and New Beginnings

Viola's memoir narrates her own personal story, a journey filled with faith, love, and new beginnings. Readers will feel inspired as the story of a young girl unfolds as she discovers that God is influencing every facet of her life from dealing with unkind friends, disappointments, seeking acceptance, heeding her parents' relationship advice, and more. Viola transparently shares the emotional side of conflicts resulting from her dilemma to follow her own father's guidance or follow her own sense of divinely inspired direction. Her nostalgic journey, observing God's promises being fulfilled, demonstrates how along the way her faith strengthens and she learns to trust in Him. Viola hopes that all readers resonate with this relatable story and gain personal and spiritual growth with enrichment of both soul and spirit.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Viola said, "I became inspired to write this memoir after many new beginnings in my life. We had just moved into a new home, it was the start of a new year, I had just bought a new computer, and our kids were graduating from college. During this period of time, the Lord started to stir my heart to begin writing."

Angela M. Viola is a dedicated pastor's wife, a loving mother, and a proud grandmother of two energetic little boys. She resides in Western New York with her husband, Aaron, and their beloved dachshund, Brody. Viola is a self-taught artist, published artist, Sunday School teacher, pianist, song leader, and published songwriter who has written 200 worship praise songs. For more than 25 years, Viola has found joy ministering alongside her husband, written and directed Christmas and other holiday programs, and managed many church teams. Viola also worked as an office administrator for 15+ years, elected twice as Township Clerk, kindergarten teacher at a Christian school, homeschooled her own children for five years, and worked with a homeschool co-op for several years where she taught art, gym, health, and Michigan history classes. For more information about the author, visit mysunandshade.com, where she aspires to inspire women to lead beautiful lives that positively impact children, families, and marriages.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Sunshine in My Heart: My Journey of Faith, Love, and New Beginnings is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

