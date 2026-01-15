When God Speaks To His Children, Great Things Await If They Listen

Xulon Press presents insight into a variety of topics relevant to the Christian life.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Oberziner VonChele shares what God revealed to her as a follower of Jesus Christ in A Sudden Switch: Walking In Steadiness In A Season Of Preparation And Waiting ($17.99, paperback, 9798868523021; $8.99, e-book, 9798868523038).

VonChele felt like she was going crazy when God started handing her topics to study, but others didn't understand. She felt that certain words and phrases were following her, starting with the fruit of the Spirit, and then moving on to marriage, obedience, finance, and others. VonChele was obedient to the voice of the Lord, and is now able to share with her readers what He taught her through her studies.

"My prayer is that this book inspires, encourages, and empowers others to grow in their relationship with God and steward well the season they are in while preparing for their next," said VonChele.

Oberziner VonChele, DMSc, PA-C is a cardiology physician assistant from Albany, Georgia. She earned a biology degree with mathematics minor from Fort Valley State University, a master's in medical science from Nova Southeastern University, and a doctorate in healthcare leadership and administration from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. Passionate about healing hearts physically, emotionally, and spiritually, VonChele believes cardiology chose her. She hopes her insight and experience will encourage others in seasons of preparation, leading to a shift in perspective and a faithful step into the next level, all while remaining true to who they are.

