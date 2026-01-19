The End Of A Series Could Spell The Beginning Of A Reign

Xulon Press presents the conclusion of the tetralogy, The Child Of The King.

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author J.H. Crane closes his epic tale with The Child Of The King Volume IV: The Ruby ($12.49, paperback, 9798868526015; $5.99, e-book, 9798868526022).

In this final book of the series, Anya must lead her Guardian army against a much larger army commanded by Drocha. This is her biggest test yet as she prepares to be Queen, and she will endure great suffering on her way to the throne. Meanwhile, Drocha is confident of victory, unaware of the secret that will spell his doom.

The Child of the King - Volume IV: The Ruby

Crane said that writing the book was "something that I felt I needed to do".

Dr. J. H. Crane has a B.A. in Physics and Math from William Jewell College, a Ph.D. in Physics from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Masters in Geology from the University of Houston. Crane spent the bulk of his career exploring for oil and gas for small independents as a geophysical consultant with his company, Gulf Coast 3-D. He has been married to his wife, Barb, for 43 years, has four children, and eleven grandchildren.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Child of The King Volume IV: The Ruby is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

