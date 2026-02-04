Author Recounts A Lifetime Of Inspiring Visions And Heavenly Encounters

News provided by

Xulon Press

Feb 04, 2026, 11:54 ET

Xulon Press presents a compilation of a personal relationship.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Yzabel Gance shares her lifelong communion with the Divine and the Messiah in A Woman Back From Heaven: My Divine Revelation: Communion with YHWH & Messiah, A Saga of Shared Existence Intertwined with Exclusive Counsel ($23.99, paperback, 9798868528279; $9.99, e-book, 9798868528286).

In this work, Gance chronicles her celestial journeys to God's throne room, as well as the divine instruction she achieved through numerous visions.

Continue Reading
A WOMAN BACK FROM HEAVEN - My Divine Revelation: Communion with YHWH & Messiah, A Saga of Shared Existence Intertwined with Exclusive Counsel
A WOMAN BACK FROM HEAVEN - My Divine Revelation: Communion with YHWH & Messiah, A Saga of Shared Existence Intertwined with Exclusive Counsel

"I was ordained to compile the lifetime personal relationship with YHWH and Messiah," said Gance.

Dr. Yzabel Gance has thrived across academia for three decades, both as a professor in the area of psycho-therapy, and as an entrepreneur. She earned extensive academic credentials, including numerous graduate degrees and doctorates in such diverse fields as comparative religion, psychology and Oriental medicine. She was included in Marquis Who's Who of America and received the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Beyond her deeply personal memoir, A Woman Back from Heaven, Gance also penned Ambrosia: A Divine Panacea, which is included in The New York Times Magazine archives.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Woman Back From Heaven: My Divine Revelation: Communion with YHWH & Messiah, A Saga of Shared Existence Intertwined with Exclusive Counsel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Christian Self-Help Book Blends Evidence-Based Strategies and Biblical Truth To Demonstrate That Faith the Size of a Mustard Seed Can Move Mountains

Christian Self-Help Book Blends Evidence-Based Strategies and Biblical Truth To Demonstrate That Faith the Size of a Mustard Seed Can Move Mountains

Author Dr. Anthony Lightfoot shares his 20 years of experience in counseling, outreach, and spiritual leadership to provide much needed encouragement ...
Let Your Family Be The Start Of Generations Of Strong Families

Let Your Family Be The Start Of Generations Of Strong Families

Author Amel Lafleur uses his training and decades of experience counseling couples to teach Let Marriage Be Honored By All! Avoid Failures And Amend...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics