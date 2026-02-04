Christian Self-Help Book Blends Evidence-Based Strategies and Biblical Truth To Demonstrate That Faith the Size of a Mustard Seed Can Move Mountains

Xulon Press presents thought-provoking spiritual encouragement for all Christians, a self-help book written by accomplished therapist, ordained minister, veteran and compassionate mentor.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Dr. Anthony Lightfoot shares his 20 years of experience in counseling, outreach, and spiritual leadership to provide much needed encouragement to Christians in A Bump in the Road: Overcoming Life's Unexpected Turns ($21.99, paperback, 9798868523212; $9.99, e-book, 9798868523229; audio book, 9798868526534).

A Bump in the Road - Overcoming Life's Unexpected Turns

Dr. Lightfoot draws on a unique blend of professional training, ministry, and lived experience in his writing of this powerful book. He transparently shares a deeply personal universal exploration of life struggles, and the hope that comes from faith and resilience. Readers will be encouraged by Dr. Lightfoot's meaningful words as he thoughtfully explains how life's challenges are merely bumps in the road. He wants all to contemplate how temporary obstacles, that can understandably feel overwhelming, ultimately do not define what determines the end of the journey.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Lightfoot said, "Helping people to overcome challenges in a productive manner without getting stressed or full of anxiety."

Dr. Anthony Lightfoot is an ordained minister, U.S. Navy veteran, published author, and Associate Marriage & Family Therapist (AMFT). He is the Founder/CEO of Divine Intervention Treatment Solutions Inc. (DITSI) and Setting the Captives Free LLC (STCF), organizations dedicated to holistic recovery through clinical care, housing, and faith-based publishing. Dr. Lightfoot is dedicated to serving individuals struggling with homelessness, mental illness, and substance use. Through his books, curricula, and faith-based treatment programs, he combines clinical expertise with biblical truth to promote holistic recovery of mind, body, and spirit. His mission is simple yet profound: to bring hope, healing, and transformation to those in need, while empowering communities to thrive. In addition to writing, Dr. Lightfoot also enjoys gospel and jazz music, and spending time outdoors.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Bump in the Road: Overcoming Life's Unexpected Turns is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press