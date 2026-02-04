Let Your Family Be The Start Of Generations Of Strong Families

Xulon Press presents a marriage guide for relationships in all stages.

TAUNTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Amel Lafleur uses his training and decades of experience counseling couples to teach Let Marriage Be Honored By All! Avoid Failures And Amend Your Past Mistakes ($15.99, paperback, 9798868519185; $7.99, e-book, 9798868519192).

LET MARRIAGE BE HONORED BY ALL! - Avoid failures and amend your past mistakes

Marriages are falling apart left and right, and young people are afraid to make a commitment because they have never seen marriage done God's way. Lafleur knows that it's possible. He counsels people in all roles of the family -- husband, wife, child, future husband or wife, ex-husband or wife -- because all have a role to play in creating a family legacy with generational impact.

"I wrote this book to rekindle hope, to reestablish honor in the marriage covenant, and to provide practical, biblically sound wisdom for building a relationship that not only survives, but thrives," said Lafleur.

Pastor Amel Lafleur is a seasoned pastor, marriage counselor, and global faith leader with over 45 years of ministry experience. He holds a Doctor of Theology, as well as a Master of Divinity, and has received ongoing training in emotional and spiritual healing. As founder and apostolic overseer of more than 200 churches across Haiti, the U.S., and Canada, he has dedicated his life to restoring families and mentoring leaders. With deep spiritual and emotional insight, Pastor Lafleur has guided thousands of couples through courtship, conflict, healing, and legacy, always pointing them back to God's design for marriage.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Let Marriage Be Honored By All! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press