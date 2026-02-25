Author Shares Powerful, Relatable Story Aimed to Help Men Understand the Importance of Faith Forged in Honesty Rather Than Performance

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking Christian teaching for men navigating hardship, transition, or personal struggle, and seeking an honest, grounded walk with Christ.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kent Bailey provides thoughtful, much-needed spiritual advice to Christian men in Whiskey, Wounds and the Way of Christ: Tough Trials, Honest Faith ($22.49, paperback, 9798868531873; $7.99, e-book, 9798868531880).

Whiskey, Wounds and the Way of Christ - Tough Trials, Honest Faith

Bailey is a chaplain and men's discipleship guide who is passionate about helping men drop the mask, tell the truth, and discover a faith that can stand up to real life. His work reflects a simple conviction: men grow stronger when they walk with Christ and with each other, with honesty at the center. Bailey's book features a relatable story of a man who hit the wall, told the truth, and found Christ waiting in the wreckage. Through failure, loss, addiction, and the quiet battles men fight alone, Bailey discovered a faith forged in honesty rather than performance. This book invites men into that same journey, a path marked by courage, brotherhood, and the steady presence of Christ who carries what His followers cannot carry. Bailey's writing is genuine as it grows out of real conversations with real men that are tired of pretending and hungry for something deeper with Christ.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Bailey said, "This book grew out of a season when my own life came apart and I had to face the truth about who I was and who Christ is. I didn't set out to write a book. I felt God pressing me to put words to the kind of struggle many men carry but rarely name. What inspired me wasn't a person as much as the absence of honest, practical resources for men walking through real wounds. Writers like Patrick Morley and Vince Miller showed me that speaking plainly about faith and failure is not only possible but necessary, and their example gave me the courage to write with the same honesty."

Kent Bailey holds an MA in Communication from Regent University and an MDiv in Chaplaincy from Liberty University, along with CPE certification from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is ordained and licensed through the Evangelical Free Church of America and has additional training as a K–12 educator through the University of Arizona. He has served as a hospital and hospice chaplain, an Area Director with Man in the Mirror, and a workplace chaplain in business and industrial settings. His volunteer work includes prison ministry, training volunteers entering correctional facilities with Prison Fellowship, and leading men's discipleship groups. Across every role, Bailey has walked with men through real life pressure, loss, and transition, shaping the honest, practical approach reflected in this book. He and his wife, Michelle, have one son, Brent, along with a loyal dog named Bear. In addition to writing and ministry, Kent enjoys hiking, attending hockey games, reading, and traveling.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Whiskey, Wounds and the Way of Christ: Tough Trials, Honest Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press