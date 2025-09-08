Author Shares True Story of Abuse and the Longtime Effects of That Trauma, Until God Stepped In

Xulon Press presents a riveting memoir for anyone relating to any type of abuse, a true story aimed to provide inspiration and a better understanding of the brokenness from ongoing abusive patterns.

BELLFLOWER, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Bobbie Tea shares her powerful personal story of abuse and the traumatic repercussions in the years that followed in There Once was a Girl ($13.49, paperback, 9798868520679; $5.99, e-book, 9798868520686).

There Once was a Girl

This inspiring story of Bobbie Tea reveals the inexplicable abuse that she endured by the people who should have cared for her most. The author transparently shares her ensuing struggles resulting from a foundation of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse that she endured. Her trauma instigated lasting effects that continued long term, even while caring for her dad during the last four years of his life. Readers will be enthralled by her riveting story that vacillates between the present in the home where much of the abuse occurred to the secret memories hidden within the walls.

Bobby Tea's alcoholic dad was the primary perpetrator while her passive and meek mom hid her drinking but not her dysfunction. According to the author, the demonic forces that schemed for her soul were not evident in her past, however now as she speaks of the darkness, she recognizes their aim to silence her. The host of abuse that followed her throughout her life continued until God, the "Most High God," stepped in.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Bobbie Tea said, "I was inspired to write my book to help my children and grandchildren understand our family dysfunction. For many years, I felt the prompting of the Holy Spirit to write my story, giving Him the glory for walking me through and offering hope to others who have struggled with similar trauma."

Bobbie Tea is a mom, nana, investigator, and author. She worked in a homeless shelter as a case manager for homeless families and for abused women and their children. Her work delves deep into her abusive past that laid the foundation for many years of brokenness before a total surrender to the "One True God." When not working, Bobbie Tea enjoys the company of her talented family, beautiful friends, hosting a bible study and spending time with her most recent precious baby granddaughter. The author's desire is to start and own a family compound which will enable her loved ones, both family and friends, to live together and support one another. Included at the compound would be an area for veterans to feel loved and a welcomed part of her family.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. There Once was a Girl is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press