U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Spins Riveting Fiction From His Real Life Story of Trauma, Burnout, Redemption and Faith

Xulon Press presents a fictional story with a relatable journey from PTSD to restoration for anyone seeking inspiration from guilt, exhaustion, and spiritual emptiness.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Keith Cole penned a powerful fictional story based on his own life experiences in Burnout: God's Recovery Plan: A Marine's Story of Trauma, Surrender, and Healing Through Faith ($13.49, paperback, 9798868526909; $5.99, e-book, 9798868526916).

Burnout: God's Recovery Plan - A Marine's Story of Trauma, Surrender, and Healing through Faith

Coles' fictional story is based on his own testimony, built on the foundation of faith and personal experience. His book follows main character, Kevin Casey, a decorated Marine Corps veteran who returns home from Vietnam to face new battles. Catapulted into the role of guardian to his younger siblings proved challenging while he navigated the demands of civilian life. Although Kevin builds a successful career as a CPA, the years of buried trauma, grief, and overwork resurface to an intense level, slowly unravelling his strength. When his burnout reaches astronomical proportions, Kevin is overwhelmed by guilt, exhaustion and a feeling of spiritual emptiness. Upon a desperate plea to God, he begins a journey of healing. As Kevin reflects on his past, turns to Scripture, and surrenders his pain, he discovers that true recovery comes not from self-reliance, but from faith. Readers will follow Kevin's remarkable journey from brokenness to survival, finding restoration, peace and purpose through Christ.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cole said, "Life experiences. I believe that my experience with combat trauma and burnout and later walk with Christ can help those with similar pain."

Keith Cole is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, where he was wounded three times in combat. After returning home, he became the guardian of his younger siblings and later built a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant. Decades later, burnout, trauma, and spiritual emptiness brought him to his knees, and ultimately to surrender and healing through Jesus Christ. This book is his deeply personal story, shared through fiction, of trauma, redemption and faith restored. Cole is happily married to his wife, Yeonsoon Lee. In addition to writing, he enjoys taking river and ocean cruises with his wife.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Burnout: God's Recovery Plan: A Marine's Story of Trauma, Surrender, and Healing Through Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

