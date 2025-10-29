Book 1 in Young Adult Fictional Series Presents a Fascinating Spiritual Journey From Hardships to Self-Discovery in a Mystical Realm

Xulon Press presents "The Longers" fictional series premier book, an action-packed fantasy adventure for teens and young adults, a lesson demonstrating that simple acts can bring profound change.

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author KC Russell introduces young adult readers to the exciting book one of her new fictional fantasy series, The Longers: A Seeker's Tale ($16.49, paperback, 9798868524363; $7.99, e-book, 9798868524370).

The Longers - A Seeker's Tale

The premier book in Russell's fictional series follows main character, Amol, on his spiritual journey within a mystical realm where he encounters magical creatures and overcomes challenges. As the story unfolds, readers will learn how anyone born in this realm possesses a special ingot implanted on their thigh that features their name, birthdate, family, gifts and talents. This ingot represents their life to date. However, Amol's ingot is incomplete, thereby designating him as a "Longer." Russell's story begins after Amol is miraculously set free from his prison, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery. Will Amol discover who he is and what Omni created him to be when the unique power inside of him is revealed? Through this action-packed fantasy about Amol's journey from hardship to self-discovery, readers will be encouraged to never hesitate to love, live and believe.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book Russell said, "I love to tell stories that encourage, where people overcome and move into what all they have been created to be. And as Amol discovers in the story, to show readers how simple acts can actually bring profound change."

In addition to published author, KC Russell also wears the titles of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly embraces each title with the same joy and devotion she brings to every story she tells. With a twinkle in her eye and Jesus at the very heart of her message, Russell spins encouraging tales that spark hope, laughter and a renewed sense of wonder in audiences of all ages. She currently serves as a ministry leader at her local church and operates a residential cleaning business. In fact, Russell notes that much of her story themes are birthed while working, the ideal time to daydream.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Longers: A Seeker's Tale is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

