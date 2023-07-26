Authority Brands and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Host Entrepreneurial Event to Empower Teens

Club members attending the event on August 3 will be introduced to a wide variety of career opportunities with leading home service franchisors

COLUMBIA, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a leading home services company, announced today it has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to host an entrepreneurship day for Club members on Thursday, August 3. During this action-packed day, Club members will visit Woofie's of Ashburn-Lansdowne and DoodyCalls of Northern Virginia to learn the ins and outs of the two home service brands, as well as the rewarding career paths available to young people across the franchise industry.

Bringing awareness to the Workforce Readiness Program available to Club members nationwide, Authority Brands is rolling out the red carpet with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to provide teens in the community the opportunity to explore different interests and passions. During the event, Club members will meet with local franchise owners of Woofie's, a professional pet care company, and DoodyCalls, a pet waste removal company, during a lunch and learn to hear about their own experiences as business owners and best career advice.

"We're excited to welcome the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and its members to our Woofie's and DoodyCalls facilities. Through this partnership, our goal is to interact with teens in ways that are meaningful and will help them prepare for life and work experiences," said Heather McLeod, Chief Growth Officer of Authority Brands. "As we take Club members through these two franchises, they'll see firsthand what it's like to run the day-to-day operations of a business and how we can help young people like them develop the skills needed to succeed in their careers. It's a rewarding opportunity we're looking forward to and hope this is the first of many more events we host with the Club."

"On an ongoing basis we are looking to connect with businesses in our communities that can support our efforts in ensuring boys and girls of all backgrounds have the same opportunities to succeed. Authority Brands, Woofie's and DoodyCalls are the perfect partners to help us achieve this and so much more. We have no doubt this partnership will make a big difference in the lives of these teens," said LeVar A. Jones, director of TEEN Programming & Advocacy at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

Earlier this year, Authority Brands announced its national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to address the uncertain future and competitive job market many young people face across the country. This, in addition to other initiatives like one scheduled in early August with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and America's Swimming Pool Company, is a part of Authority Brands greater efforts to give back to the communities they serve nationwide.

To learn more about the event or Authority Brands' partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, visit www.authoritybrands.com or www.bgcgw.org.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

About DoodyCalls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about DoodyCalls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

About Woofie's

Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2018, Woofie's is the first and only franchise in the professional pet care services industry to offer the combined services of pet sitting, dog walking and mobile pet spa services. They are further set apart by their completely customizable services and their focus on customer service. Today, there are sixteen locations open and operating across the U.S. For more information, visit www.woofies.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) was founded in 1886 and is one of the largest affiliates of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. BGCGW is a leader in youth development, serving children and teens annually across Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia. Today's BGCGW evolved through sponsorships from the Rotary Club of Washington before the organization merged with the Metropolitan Police Boys & Girls Clubs in 2003. BGCGW provides low to no-cost afterschool and summer camp programs. These programs fill vital gaps in academic and arts enrichment, character development and healthy living. BGCGW helps boys and girls of all backgrounds and creates a positive environment where children are encouraged to set their ambitions and develop the steps for turning them into reality. With 98% of high school senior Club Kids graduating and 95% of seniors pursuing four-year college or community college degrees, BGCGW is frequently the catalyst between other community organizations, schools, parents and local government. BGCGW is committed to continuous improvement of the "Optimum Club Experience;" consistently analyzing areas for growth and improvement to ensure high-yielding impacts in the lives of our country's youth. For more information visit our website at BGCGW.org.

