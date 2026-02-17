Authors Leonnig and Davis to Unpack the Trump Administration's Efforts to Undermine the Department of Justice and Their Book at National Press Club, Feb. 19

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis will discuss their new book, "Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department," at a Headliners Book Event on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

The conversation between the authors begins in the Fourth Estate Room at 6:00 p.m. Purchase tickets to attend here.

"Injustice" explores the Trump administration's efforts to undermine the Justice Department, and how delays in investigating President Trump's campaign to overturn the 2020 election enabled his return to power in 2024. The reporters, tapping sources deep in the ranks of three administrations, take readers inside the Justice Department, the FBI and Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation to reveal the daily battles between those who wanted to preserve the rule of law and partisan disruptors who sought to undo it.

The event will include a discussion with the author and a book signing. Ticket prices are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for general admission. To submit a question in advance, please put "INJUSTICE" in the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions is 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

