Vice President Pence Joins Robert Costa at the National Press Club on June 15

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Mike Pence will discuss his new book, "What Conservatives Believe," and detail his vision for the future of the GOP in a conversation with Robert Costa at a National Press Club Headliners Dinner on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Register to attend here. Registration is essential in gaining access to the club.

In this book, Pence argues Republicans must rediscover the principles of true conservatism to deal with the challenges of tomorrow. He issues an urgent warning to the GOP: recommit to the ideals of fiscal responsibility, small government, and free markets that he sees as defining the Republican Party from the Reagan Administration to the first Trump Administration. Pence emphasizes the need for the party to embrace enduring conservative principles and resist the temptations of big-government populism.

Mike Pence served as a Congressman for six terms and the 50th Governor of Indiana before becoming the 48th Vice President of the United States (2017-2021).

Costa, the Chief Washington Analyst for CBS News and a national correspondent for "CBS News Sunday Morning," was the recipient of the National Press Club's 2025 Fourth Estate Award, the highest honor awarded by the organization for journalist contributions. He has long reported on the conservative movement and has covered Vice President Pence since Pence was in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The event begins with dinner in the Ballroom at 7:00 p.m., followed by question-and-answer session moderated by Costa beginning at 7:30 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase up to two tickets for the discounted $25 member rate. Non-member tickets cost $45.

To reserve a table of 8 and for all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. All guest information must be confirmed 72 hours before the start of the event. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put PENCE in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club