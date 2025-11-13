When You Feel Like You're Different, You Probably Are; And That's Not A Bad Thing!

Xulon Press presents a true story about embracing your differences.

WAXHAW, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Nicole Pfister encourages those who feel out of place in Never Meant To Fit In: 1) A Story Of Grit, Growth, And Rising Beyond Circumstances 2) Breaking Barriers, Defying Odds, Redefining Success ($14.49, paperback, 9798868525186; $6.99, e-book, 9798868525193).

Early in her human resources career, Pfister was on a flight to Atlanta reflecting on her life's journey when she was inspired to write Never Meant To Fit In. She knows that there are others out there who were raised in dysfunctional families and told they would never succeed, but who are capable of overcoming. Pfister hopes that her readers will feel inspired to rise above limitation, embrace their roots, and walk boldly into purpose.

"After taking inventory of my life and questioning myself, my family, and my faith, I realized that I have a story to tell, and it is not bad. It is one that was predestined to be what it was and every disappointment was used for a greater good. Those disappointments and dysfunctions told a story and serve as my testimony to help others overcome," said Pfister.

Nicole Pfister was born in Atmore, Alabama—a small, culturally rich farming town nestled near the Creek Indian Reservation. Raised in poverty and surrounded by generational hardship, she defied the odds to build a successful career in human resources. Pfister holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). She has two active certifications in human resources [Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and Certified Professional (SHRM-CP)] and has also completed a master's Certificate in Project Management. Pfister is a member of the John Maxwell Leadership Certified Team of coaches, trainers, and speakers.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Never Meant To Fit In: 1) A Story Of Grit, Growth, And Rising Beyond Circumstances 2) Breaking Barriers, Defying Odds, Redefining Success is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

