God's Dominion Is Especially Tangible In The Spiritual Realm

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Phyllis Andrea Lott shares her numerous interactions with the supernatural in Nevertheless, Heaven Awaits ($16.99, paperback, 9798868524776; $7.99, e-book, 9798868524783).

Lott believes in the supernatural and has experienced it on a deeper level than many others. In Nevertheless, Heaven Awaits, she recounts her prophetic dreams, angelic visitations, out-of-body journeys and glimpses into both heaven and hell. She hopes that by hearing her testimony, others will walk in spiritual authority and understand God's protection.

NEVERTHELESS, HEAVEN AWAITS

"I was inspired to write this book because the extraordinary spiritual encounters I have experienced throughout my life," said Lott.

Phyllis Andrea Lott is a prophetic witness, spiritual mentor, and author whose life has been marked by supernatural encounters with angels, visions, and personal experiences with divine revelation, spiritual warfare, and a heavenly courtroom encounter. She has gained unique insight into God's mercy, justice, and authority. Phyllis writes to encourage and equip believers to walk boldly in faith, understanding, and spiritual realities, and to embrace the power of the blood of Jesus in everyday life.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Nevertheless, Heaven Awaits is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

