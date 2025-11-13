Author's Riveting True Story of an Unexpected Journey to Find One Girl in a Population of 1.2 Million - A Story of Brokenness, Faith, Hope and Everyday Miracles

Xulon Press presents an inspiring personal memoir demonstrating how one person and one moment can impact many – a powerful story that begins with a young girl's horrific nightmare of sexual exploitation.

MARSHALL, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Mary-Kate Martin shares a powerful true story of the monumental calling to help one girl that transforms to helping a multitude of others in Every Day a Miracle ($17.49, paperback, 9798868522000; $8.99, e-book, 9798868522024).

Every Day a Miracle

Author, Mary-Kate Martin, grew up in a Catholic family in a small town in Wisconsin. She describes her upbringing as living a sheltered life. So, you can imagine how her life, living the American Dream, was instantly shattered by the realities of a twelve-year-old child living the nightmare of sexual exploitation. It all started when Martin ventured on a two-month mission trip to Africa, meeting a young girl who changes the course of Martin's life forever. A year later, when the young teenager disappears, Martin is determined to save her. Driven by her intimate relationship with God, she attempts the impossible: to find one girl in a population of 1.2 million. It turns out to be a lifelong lesson of faith, forgiveness, brokenness and hope, a life-altering calling, deeply emotional and spiritual encounters in the darkest moments – and witnessing everyday miracles.

Martin's story is living proof that hope is the greatest miracle of all.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Martin said, "Throughout my journey, I always kept journal entries and wrote blogs posts. From the encouragement of others, I decided to turn my blogs into a book!"

Mary-Kate Martin is a high school English teacher and currently the Executive Director of a non-profit she started (hoseasheart.org) as a result of the story that inspired the writing of this book. She describes herself as a "football-loving, basketball-playing, red-headed visionary with a passion and conviction to change the world." In addition to writing, Martin enjoys public speaking, teaching, creating, and most of all, dreaming. She passionately believes in bringing healing and hope through the Gospel.

