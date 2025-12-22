Book 1 in the El Roi Series Provides Proven Tools to Encounter a Loving God Who Sees and Loves All People

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking teaching for anyone that does not presently feel seen, to get to know God better and understand his character.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author D. L. Drake Jr., Ph.D. provides a deep theological understanding of spiritual truths shared in a loving, compassionate way that all readers will appreciate and understand in El Roi- The God Who Sees Me: Come See a Man, Who Knows Everything About Me, and Still Loves Me ($15.49, paperback, 9798868528484; $8.99, e-book, 9798868528491).

El Roi- The God who Sees Me - Come See a Man, who knows everything about me, and still loves me

D.L. Drake's premier book in the El Roi series invites readers to go deeper spiritually, leaving behind ritual and traditions that may have long hindered one's ability to properly experience God. The author presents proven effective tools to encounter a loving God who sees and loves all of His followers. Through Scripture and reflection, D.L. Drake wants to inspire all to learn how to turn hope into healing and truly understand that God restores rather than condemns, and that His grace answers the questions of fairness, salvation, and worth. The author hopes that the pages of this book brings readers so close to God that each will hear Him whisper, "I see you, I've always loved you, and you are mine".

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Drake said, "Growing up in a traditional church where you were preached at and taught to fear the wrath of God and never His Love. Watching the evolution of the Christian faith reject God's commands and using grace as a license to sin. I felt the need to share that God is to be feared, respected, and loved. Every action of God is love and no one person escapes His loving gaze. People need to understand that God sees you and in seeing He understands everything about you, and still loves you enough to die for you. Had I known these things earlier in my life, it would have made living for God and loving God much more enjoyable. When life is dark, it is not God punishing you, it is God who is sitting with you provided that one flicker of light, waiting on you to trust in Him to be the light of your life."

D. L. Drake Jr., Ph.D. was born in Syracuse, New York, and raised in East Central Mississippi from age nine to age seventeen. He is a retired U.S. Navy veteran, pastor, educator, and leadership developer. After 20 years of military service, he planted and pastored multi-ethnic, multi-generational churches, serving more than 15 years as a Senior Pastor. Holding a Ph.D. in Christian Apologetics, he has also built a distinguished career in higher education. Along with advanced degrees in religion and leadership and proven expertise in coaching, teaching and organizational strategy, he has trained thousands in management, leadership and organizational growth. A visionary leader and servant of God, D.L. Drake is passionate about equipping leaders, fostering spiritual transformation and personal growth. He is married with six children and four grandchildren. In addition to loving Jesus and talking about God, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, reading, music, playing bass guitar and watching movies, especially historical and religious documentaries.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. El Roi - The God Who Sees Me: Come See a Man, Who Knows Everything About Me, and Still Loves Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press