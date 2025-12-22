Comprehensive Look at the Book of Exodus Proving the Truth of God's Word Through Solid Facts and Evidence

Xulon Press presents a fascinating biblical commentary ideal for believers, skeptics, or anyone who enjoys discussions about significant biblical text.

PERKASIE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author E. Thomas Scarborough III, LNHA provides a thought-provoking biblical study in Exploring the Exodus: Israel in Egypt ($13.99, paperback, 9798868522345; $5.99, e-book, 9798868522352).

Exploring the Exodus - Israel in Egypt

Scarborough's book delves into Israel in Egypt as well as the timing of the Exodus, to identify the unnamed biblical Pharaohs in the historically significant narrative. As the author explains in eye-opening detail, the truth of God's word is authenticated through clear facts and the evidence presented, which Egyptologists, worldly scholars and other atheists adamantly dismiss. Scarborough encourages both believers and those unsure, to examine the convincing facts presented in his book. The plain truths that the author presents are affirmed by historical and biblical records and should be reconciled with factual history and compared to mainstream conventional chronology commonly taught today.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Scarborough said, "I am passionate about discovering the truth and tenacious about leading others beyond the bounds of mainstream cognitive dissonance. I am committed to challenge any teaching or doctrine that does not align with Scripture."

E. Thomas Scarborough III holds multiple B.B.A. degrees from Temple University. As a licensed nursing home administrator in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, he has acquired 35 years of experience with guiding people who continually strive to help others. Scripture serves as a solid foundation for understanding life, morality and purpose, where Scarborough receives his wisdom, knowledge, and understanding through the teachings and principles found in the Bible.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Exploring the Exodus: Israel in Egypt is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press