Autism Experts to Host Grand Opening of New Wisconsin Clinic Designed for Young Children

FRANKLIN, Wis., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on October 12 to celebrate a new, completely re-designed, and state-of-the art clinic in Franklin. Autism experts at this new clinic, located at 5066 Ashland Way in Franklin, will provide a full range of services for families in Milwaukee's southwest suburbs.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

Caravel has its roots in Wisconsin; its founders opened their first clinic in Green Bay in 2009. Caravel is known for its expertise in using ABA therapy to help families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At Caravel, we change lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Ensuring that children on the autism spectrum receive high-quality therapy at a young age is the best possible scenario. In many communities, there is a shortage of ABA specialists. We want to close that gap and bring more resources and greater hope for families touched by autism."

"We're expanding access to ABA services for families across southwest Milwaukee County with this new clinic," said Carley Fanone, MS, BCBA, LBA, Caravel's clinical director in Franklin. "We're committed to helping children with autism reach their full potential."

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 414-404-6032 or visit caravelautism.com.

