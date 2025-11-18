New Libertyville Autism Therapy Clinic for Children Celebrates Grand Opening

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, November 19 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 1133 South Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, IL, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC now estimates that 1 in 31 children is on the autism spectrum.

Caravel's new clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"Our mission at Caravel is to change lives," said Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "We do this by investing in communities to create new clinics to ensure that families have local access to high-quality ABA services during their child's early developmental years."

Samantha Browne, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, serves as Caravel's clinic director. "Opening the doors to families in this community is meaningful to me," explained Browne, who was born and raised in Libertyville. "We can accurately diagnose autism as early as 12 months. A child who starts therapy at a young age is positioned to make the greatest gains possible. We're excited to be here to create lasting, positive change for our families."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 224-803-3447 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health