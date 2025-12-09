New Autism Therapy Clinic for Children Opens in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, December 10 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 10180 Viking Drive in Eden Prairie, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling. The new clinic includes a gross motor skills room, a sensory room, and multiple classrooms.

"ABA therapy is life-changing for young children with autism," according to Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Unfortunately, families who need these services often discover that there's a shortage of local providers. Caravel is committed to investing in communities across Minnesota to ensure that children have access to the high-quality therapy they need early in life."

"We're excited to be opening our doors in the western suburbs," said Acting Clinic Director Vannesa Lara, M.A., BCBA. "Specialists today can accurately diagnose autism at 12 months. A child who begins therapy in the early developmental years is positioned to make the greatest gains possible for school participation and life, so this new clinic will be an amazing resource for local families."

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 612-688-5144 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health