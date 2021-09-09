Autism Specialists Adding New Therapy Centers to Serve Wisconsin Families

BELOIT, Wis. and LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, has announced plans to create two new centers to serve families in southern Wisconsin. The two new centers are under construction in Beloit and Lake Geneva. Both are slated to open this fall.

Caravel was founded in Wisconsin by expert clinicians who specialize in working with children with autism and their families. Caravel offers wraparound services for children ages 2 to 18 including evaluation, diagnosis, Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, and family support and counseling. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

"For more than a decade, Caravel's team has been working across Wisconsin to ensure that local families have access to high-quality services and expert care," explained Mike Miller, CEO of Caravel Autism Health. "We're investing in communities to make it easier for families to find help when they need it because we know that early, evidence-based treatment helps children make the greatest gains possible."

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to a shortage of providers, many families face long wait times both for evaluation and treatment.

"Our centers are colorful, child-friendly spaces where our specialists work one-on-one with kids to help them learn, grow, and thrive," said Kim Wunschel, Clinical Director and Lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst for Caravel in Wisconsin. "ABA therapy changes lives by producing better outcomes for children on the spectrum. We're thrilled to be bringing this life-changing treatment to families in southern Wisconsin."

Caravel Autism Health invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 262-737-5010 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Related Links

caravelautism.com

