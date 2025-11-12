Autism Specialists Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Clinic in Dubuque for Young Children

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, November 13 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 6600 Boulder Brook Court in Dubuque, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"At Caravel, our mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "ABA therapy helps children reach their full potential, but many families don't have access to these services. We are investing in communities like Dubuque and building new specialized clinics so that we can bring more resources to local families." The new Boulder Brook Court location is the second clinic that Caravel has established to serve Dubuque families.

"The CDC estimates that 1 in 31 children in on the autism spectrum," according to Caravel's Clinic Director Katisha Placke, M.A., BCBA, LBA. "When we can begin therapy in the early developmental years, we set a child up for success. By opening doors to new clinics and expanding our team, we're ensuring that children with autism in Iowa can achieve better outcomes and enjoy happier lives."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 563-227-9558 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health