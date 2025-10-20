Autism Therapy Group Brings its Center-Based Care Model to Kansas City Area with Opening of New Clinic in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on October 21 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 6850 Hilltop Road in Shawnee, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"ABA therapy changes lives, but families in many communities have difficulty accessing this life-changing care because of a provider shortage," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "High-quality therapy early in life ensures that children achieve their full potential, so we're opening new clinics in the Kansas City metro to bring high-quality resources and greater hope for families."

The Shawnee facility is Caravel's first autism clinic in Kansas; the company has plans to open several more in 2026. According to Caravel's Clinic Director Skylar Chandler, M.S., BCBA, "We're a company with Midwestern roots that has been helping children with autism achieve better outcomes and happier lives since 2009. We're thrilled to be bringing this critical therapy to families in the Kansas City area."

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 913-392-2722 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

