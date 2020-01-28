Autism Therapy Provider Opening Four New Minnesota Treatment Centers in Early 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is opening four new autism treatment centers in the Twin Cities/Southern Minnesota region. These centers are specifically designed to provide comprehensive support and access to care for families with children who may be on the autism spectrum.

Caravel Autism Health enters the Twin Cities area with three new locations opening over the next three months in White Bear Lake, Woodbury, and Plymouth. Another treatment center in Mankato opened yesterday, bringing the number of Caravel Autism Health locations in Minnesota to five.

"The prevalence of autism is higher here in Minnesota than in other states," according to Jackie Vick, Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations for Caravel Autism Health. One in 59 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Minnesota, one in 42 children has autism. "Local families have encountered significant wait times for securing treatment for their children. These new centers will reduce that wait time and provide access to specialists who can provide the life-changing treatment these children need," said Vick.

"With five new treatment centers in Minnesota, we're expanding access to critical services for children," said Caravel Autism Health's CEO Mike Miller. "For too long, Minnesota families have faced significant provider shortages. We want to help close that gap," explained Miller.

Caravel Autism Health specialists offer two primary services: diagnosis and individualized autism treatment. Clinical psychologists who are specially trained evaluate children for autism and other conditions. Specialists create and lead individualized Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

"Research shows that autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as 14 months," explained Vick. "The earlier we can begin intensive ABA therapy, the better positioned children are to make the greatest gains possible."

Families can call Caravel's Intake Team at 844-583-5437 to schedule treatment or diagnostic evaluation. To learn more, visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

